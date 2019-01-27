CHICAGO (CBS)– A 32-year-old man fell into the icy water while trying to rescue his dog Sunday afternoon, according to Chicago police.

The man was walking his dog in the 5100 block of North Simonds Drive in the Uptown neighborhood around 1 p.m. when the dog slipped and fell into the water, police said.

The man attempted to rescue the dog and also fell into the water.

Bystanders contacted police.

The man was able to get the dog out of the water before police arrived.

Upon arrival, police formed a human chain and used another person’s dog leash to drag the man to the shore.

Both the man and the dog are ok. The man was taken to the hospital for observation.