CHICAGO (CBS) — With the countdown on to perhaps Chicago’s coldest temperatures in decades Mayor Rahm Emanuel said preparations have been under way for days.

“I do want to make sure that everybody knows that all hands are on deck,” he said.

“Call 311 at any time of the day or night if you need to warm up, secure shelter for the evening or arrange transportation for a warming center or shelter,” said Lisa Morrison Butler, with Family and Support Services.

Six regional community centers will double as warming centers. Two warming centers will stay open 24 hours – one at 10 South Kedzie and another at 4314 Cottage Grove.

Police stations, libraries and park district field houses also will welcome those seeking a warm place.

At 21 senior centers citywide a game pool and a respite from the bitter and dangerous conditions are available.

Alicia Henry says it serves “people who are displaced and the most vulnerable.”

At the Levy Center on the North Side shelter for seniors comes with a couple of meals a day.

Chicago Public School officials say they’ve not yet decided if schools will be open later this week.

“We sent a letter to parents and staff letting them know that that we will make an announcement by noon tomorrow about Wednesday and Thursday of this week,” said Dr. Janice Jackson, CPS CEO.

Schools like DePaul will begin closing tomorrow night. The Lincoln Park Zoo and Brookfield Zoo are also among locations closing due to the extreme cold.

Some homeless men and women will not go to the shelters, so the city is providing buses for temporary relief.