CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Public schools has canceled classes for Wednesday due to extreme cold, according to a release from CPS.

Schools will remain open Tuesday, but all after school events will be canceled.

All after school events and school are canceled for Wednesday.

A decision has not yet been made regarding class Thursday. That decision will be made Wednesday afternoon, according to the release.

“Student safety is our top priority and the temperatures are expected to drop to extreme and dangerous levels on Wednesday, which could present a hazard for students,” said CPS CEO Dr. Janice K. Jackson. “Due to the extreme temperatures, it is in the best interest of our students’ health and safety to cancel all classes and school activities on Wednesday.”

The district is notifying parents through robocalls, emails, social media and media outlets. Parents can also call (773) 553-1000.

CPS will add an additional instructional day to the end of the school year to ensure students receive 178 instructional days.