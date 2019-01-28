CHICAGO (CBS) — One person suffered a back injury in a slip-and-fall Sunday night, while escaping a home that caught fire in north suburban Evanston.

The fire started shortly after 11 p.m. in a kitchen on the second floor of a two-story home in the 2000 block of Foster Avenue. When Evanston firefighters arrived, people who live in the home were already evacuating.

The flames quickly spread to the attic, but firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze within 30 minutes.

All 12 people who live in the building got out. One of them suffered a minor back injury due to a slip-and-fall while escaping the burning building. No firefighters were injured.

Both families who live in the home received assistance from the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.