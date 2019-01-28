CHICAGO (CBS) — More than 500 flights have been cancelled at Chicago’s airports on Monday, as heavy snow blankets the city.

As of 4:45 a.m., 334 flights had been cancelled at O’Hare International Airport, according to the Chicago Department of Aviation. Delays were averaging 32 minutes.

At Midway International Airport, 193 flights had been cancelled as of 4:45 a.m., and delays were averaging less than 15 minutes.

Snow began falling late Sunday night, and is expected to continue through the morning. According to the National Weather Service, heavy snow should end by about 11 a.m. for Chicago, although occasional light snow will be seen after that.

A winter weather advisory is in effect until 6 p.m., with 3 to 6 inches of accumulation likely for Chicago. The northern suburbs could get up to 8 inches, and areas south of the city could get 1 to 3 inchs.

You can keep track of real-time flight delays and cancellations at O’Hare and Midway on the Chicago Department of Aviation website.