CHICAGO (CBS)–The unsolved murders of two people killed in northwest suburban Schiller Park eight years ago has prompted authorities to offer a $20,000 award to anyone who can help solve the case.

George Markopoulos, the 67-year-old owner of Horseshoe Inn, was fatally beaten prior to a three-alarm fire that destroyed the business on Jan. 27, 2011. He lived in an apartment behind the bar. The remains of 61-year-old Wendy Bonder were found five days later. Bonder’s body was found beneath charred debris, according to police.

An autopsy determined Markopoulos died of head injuries from blunt trauma from an assault and the death was ruled a homicide, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office. It was later determined that Bonder was also murdered before the fire was set.

The murders mark one of the most prolific crimes in the small town’s history.

Markopoulos was well-known as an active member of the community, according to a Facebook post on the Schiller Park Police Department Facebook page.

“From day one, our detectives have dedicated themselves to solving this case and I am committed to supporting them in these efforts, including with the creation of this reward,” Schiller Park Mayor Nick Caiafa said in a press release. “We owe it to George, Wendy and their families to find out who did this and bring them to justice.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Schiller Park Police Department tip line at 844-777-3847.