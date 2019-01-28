DJ Sixsmith

Ron Funches is one of the most interesting personalities in the comedy world.

He grew up in Chicago, started his stand up career in Portland and has a 15-year-old son with autism. All these things have shaped Funches’s life and his comedy. While the 35-year-old has performed all over the world, nothing beats the Windy City in his mind.

“Chicago is like the best city in the world,” Funches said in an interview with CBS Local. “You want to go in the spring and get yourself a Chicago hot dog or Italian Beef. People are always about that deep dish pizza, but I like the little thin crust Italian Fiesta pizzas. A deep dish pizza is basically a cake, you should eat it only on your birthday.”

Funches’s new hour long comedy special “Giggle Fit“, was well received by critics and fans. It took him over a year to prepare his routine and Funches’s style is a blend of old school and new school.

“I’m a big believer in vision boards and I put down a few specials that I wanted my special to stand up against,” said Funches. “They were John Mulaney’s ‘New In Town’, John is a big friend of mine and a mentor and took me on the road when I was very young. Then Dave Chappelle’s ‘Killin’ Them Softly’ and anything Mitch Hedberg.”

Funches’s new comedy special hits on everything from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to Shepard’s Pie. He wants people to know they are going to get it all when they come to see him perform.

“I want to put together a meal. I want to put together a presentation of who I am,” said Funches. “I’m about the work and hours are important. I find that the more personal the story, the more people can relate. I talk about things that happen in my life and make them more universal.”