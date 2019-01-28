CHICAGO (CBS) — Snow is still falling across the Chicago area, after dumping up to 6 inches in the northern and northwestern suburbs. The snow is expected to keep falling until late Monday morning, so expect some of these totals to rise.

These are the snow totals reported to the National Weather Service as of 8:45 a.m. Monday, from the snowstorm that started Sunday night:

Northern Illinois Snow Location (County): fall(inches) Algonquin 1N (McHenry)........................6.0 Woodstock 5nw (McHenry).......................5.8 Elburn (Kane).................................5.5 Lincolnwood 2E (Cook).........................5.4 Cortland (De Kalb)............................5.3 Palatine 1NNE (Cook)..........................5.2 Westmont (Du Page)............................5.1 Aurora (Kane).................................5.0 Arlington Heights 3SSW (Cook).................5.0 Somonauk 2NE (De Kalb)........................5.0 Wheaton 2NNE (Du Page)........................5.0 Romeoville (Will).............................4.9 Rockford (Winnebago)..........................4.9 Elgin (Kane)..................................4.8 Mendota (La Salle)............................4.8 Rogers Park 2SW (Cook)........................4.7 Mundelein (Lake)..............................4.6 Barrington (Lake).............................4.5 Oak Park 2S (Cook)............................4.5 Kankakee (Kankakee)...........................4.5 Buffalo Grove 2N (Lake).......................4.3 St Anne (Kankakee)............................4.3 Harwood Heights (Cook)........................4.2 Park Ridge 1WNW (Cook)........................4.1 Bull Valley 2WNW (McHenry)....................4.1 Peotone (Will)................................4.1 Harvard (McHenry).............................4.0 Oak Lawn (Cook)...............................4.0 Park Ridge (Cook).............................4.0 Lake Zurich (Lake)............................4.0 Marseilles Lock & Dam (La Salle)..............4.0 Plainfield (Will).............................4.0 Worth (Cook)..................................3.8 St. Charles 6NW (Kane)........................3.8 Elk Grove Village 1ESE (Cook).................3.7 New Lenox 2SE (Will)..........................3.7 De Kalb (De Kalb).............................3.6 Mokena 1W (Will)..............................3.6 Aurora 4SE (Du Page)..........................3.5 Naperville 2ESE (Du Page).....................3.5 Ottawa 1NW (La Salle).........................3.5 Peru 1ENE (La Salle)..........................3.5 Capron (Boone)................................3.4 Elmhurst 2SE (Du Page)........................3.4 Coal City 4NNW (Grundy).......................3.3 Carbon Hill 3.1N (Grundy).....................3.3 Joliet 2n (Will)..............................3.2 Rochelle (Ogle)...............................3.2 Ohare Airport (Cook)..........................3.1 Homewood (Cook)...............................3.0 North Aurora 2NE (Kane).......................3.0 Riverwoods (Lake).............................3.0 New Lenox 3E (Will)...........................3.0 Morris (Grundy)...............................3.0 Midway Coop (Cook)............................2.9 Hebron (McHenry)..............................2.8 Elk Grove Village 2WSW (Cook).................2.8 Batavia 1WNW (Kane)...........................2.8 Ottawa (La Salle).............................2.5 Hoffman Estates 2SE (Cook)....................2.4 Streator (Livingston).........................2.3 Bourbonnais (Kankakee)........................1.8 Park Forest 1SW (Cook)........................1.5 Ashkum 5.6E (Iroquois)........................1.3 Fairbury (Livingston).........................1.0 Watseka 6.9WNW (Iroquois).....................1.0 Brandon Road Lock & Dam (Will)................1.0 Paxton (Ford).................................1.0 Herscher 3E (Kankakee)........................0.5 Paxton (Ford).................................0.4 Chatsworth (Livingston).....................TRACE Northwest Indiana Snow Location (County): fall(inches) Valparaiso 2WSW (Porter)......................5.0 Hebron 4NE (Porter)...........................3.3 Valparaiso 6SSW (Porter)......................3.0 De Motte 1NNW (Jasper)........................2.8 Wheatfield 3S (Jasper)........................2.1 Valparaiso 4SW (Porter).......................2.0 Rensselaer (Jasper)...........................1.0