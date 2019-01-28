CHICAGO (CBS) — Due to the extreme cold expected this week, one suburban Chicago police department has ‘canceled’ crime.

In a post of Facebook, the Westchester Police Department says it is “canceling all misdemeanor and felony criminal activities.”

The post goes on to say it is simply too cold to commit crimes, suggesting would-be criminals “stay inside and read, watch Netflix, go on the FBI Bank Robbers website and help catch other criminals, anything, but for the love of polar bears, do not go outside and commit crimes.”