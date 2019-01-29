CHICAGO (CBS) — Amtrak will cancel all train service to and from Chicago for Wednesday and some for Thursday due to extreme cold, Amtrak said in a release.

Cancellations include short-distance corridor trains and long-distance overnight trains. Short-distance services are also canceled on Thursday, and most long-distance services to or from Chicago are also not expected Thursday.

Amtrak typically operated 55 trains daily to and from the Chicago hub.

Trains that left to or from Chicago Tuesday or earlier will complete their trips.

The only Amtrak Midwest services scheduled to operate this Wednesday and Thursday are the two Missouri River Runner round trips between Kansas City and St. Louis.

“Customers with reservations on trains being modified will typically be accommodated on trains with similar departure times or another day,” the release states. Amtrak will waive additional charges for customers who want to change their reservation during the modified schedule by calling 800-USA-RAIL.

One rider snapped a photo showing ice inside a train heading to Pontiac, but she said it was warm inside the train.