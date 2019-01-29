'Empire' Actor Jussie Smollett Allegedly Attacked In Possible Hate Crime, Police Searching For Video Of AttackersActor Jussie Smollet claims he was assaulted in a homophobic and racially fueled attack overnight in Chicago. Now police say there is surveillance video placing Smollett near the scene of the alleged crime, but there is no video of the attackers.

Salvation Army Working To Get Homeless Off The Streets During Life-Threatening ColdGetting the city's most vulnerable to come out of the cold even with potentially life-threatening temperatures is a tough job.

Chicago Park District Planning Indoor Activities To Keep Kids WarmAs punishing cold temperatures are expected to plunge even more on Wednesday across much of the Midwest and parts of the northeast, millions of people are being urged to take precautions to stay safe. At least six polar-vortex related deaths have been reported.

Amtrak Is Shutting Down Service In Chicago Due To Extreme ColdAmtrak will cancel all train service to and from Chicago for Wednesday and some for Thursday due to extreme cold, Amtrak said in a release.