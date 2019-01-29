CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago is on high alert as we head into the worst deep freeze in recent memory. From the Chicago Public Schools to the city’s 911 center, authorities are taking major steps to keep Chicagoans safe, especially the most vulnerable.

Temperatures dropped into the single digits overnight, and dipped below zero by 7 a.m. While temperatures could rise back above freezing for a few hours Tuesday afternoon, once they’re back in the negative range Tuesday evening, they’ll stay there until late Thursday night.

A wind chill advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. Tuesday, followed by a wind chill warning through noon Thursday, as temperatures are expected to reach as low as 23 below zero Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, with wind chills ranging from 30 to 55 below.

Wednesday’s forecast high of 14 below zero would set a record for the coldest high temperature ever.

It will be colder tomorrow in Chicago than the South Pole! @CBSThisMorning pic.twitter.com/nCKpklZzRe — Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) January 29, 2019

CPS officials announced Monday night that all after-school activities would be cancelled on Tuesday, and all classes and activities would be cancelled on Wednesday, due to the extreme cold.

Temperatures on Wednesday are expected to be in the negative range all day, with a high of about 12 below, which would be the coldest high temperature on record for Jan. 30 in Chicago. Overnight lows will reach as low as 23 below zero, only a few degrees higher than the coldest temperature ever in Chicago, when it was 27 below on Jan. 20, 1985.

The city is sending out teams overnight to check on the homeless who spend their nights sleeping outside, to encourage them to head to shelters. If they don’t want to leave the viaducts and tent cities where they sleep, the city will provide CTA buses to keep them warm.

Several people took advantage of a warming bus Monday night near the viaduct at Columbus and Wacker.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel said city departments have been working around the clock for days to keep everyone safe and warm.

“Their safety and their security is our number one priority in every neighborhood throughout the city of Chicago,” he said.

The city’s six regional community centers will double as warming centers over the next few days. Two of them will stay open 24 hours a day – the Garfield Community Service Center at 10 S. Kedzie Av., and the Dr. Martin Luther King Service Center at 4314 S. Cottage Grove Av.

Wind chill could reach to -50 in #Chicago early tomorrow AM! Even colder in outlying areas. I'll have more on this historic cold coming up on @CBSThisMorning pic.twitter.com/OyKBXDuDbS — Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) January 29, 2019

Police stations, public libraries, and Chicago Park District field houses also will welcome anyone in need of a warm place to stay.

Officials said it’s best to avoid the deep freeze altogether by staying home unless you absolutely have to go outside.

“We ask everyone to limit your time outdoors, and work remotely from home, if possible,” Office of Emergency Management and Communications executive director Rich Guidice said. “If you must drive in these conditions, please allow extra time for travel, keep your vehicle in working order, and be patient. Many accidents can be avoided by taking extra time, and being respectful of other motorists. Keep supplies in your vehicles, and please yield to snow plows and emergency vehicles.”

Temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday could set records for the day.

The worst-ever wind chill happened on Christmas Eve 1983: minus 57, adjusted for a new wind chill formula adopted about 15 years ago. Under the old formula, the chill was recorded at minus 82.

A Wind Chill Warning means the combination of very cold air and the wind will create dangerously low wind chill values. Frostbite can occur quickly and even hypothermia or death if precautions are not taken.

Temperatures are expected to rise to 43 degrees on Sunday–a nearly 100 degree turnaround from the expected wind chill readings on Wednesday.