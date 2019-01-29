CHICAGO (CBS) — The Polar Vortex.

Chicago residents hear about it during extreme cold.

But what is it, exactly?

The short answer: It’s a large expanse of swirling cold air that is stuck in polar regions, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. During winter, the polar vortex at the North Pole expands, sending cold air southward.

When the polar vortex becomes disrupted, it sends that air even farther south, creating extreme cold.

Over the next 36-hours: This center of the "polar vortex" enters the Lower 48 and tracks through Minnesota, over Chicago and Detroit before weakening & retracting into Ontario. (center of PV lobe tracked using 1000-500 hPa Thickness, GFS 12z) pic.twitter.com/lyiaSOgiJk — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) January 29, 2019

That’s what happening this week. By Monday of next week, that cold air will retreat, bringing warmer temps back to Chicago.