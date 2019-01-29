CHICAGO (CBS) — The deep freeze settling in for the next few days has many homeowners wondering how to protect their property from the frigid temperatures.

Many homeowners are worried the extreme cold could lead to frozen pipes, and cost thousands of dollars to fix the damage.

David Schwager, owner of QBR Services, a Lake Barrington-based home contractor, said you should not only have your thermostat set at a comfortable temperature, but make sure you have extra batteries. If the thermostat goes out, your furnace or boiler won’t run, “and you’re in a world of hurt.”

You should also keep a faucet or two at a slow drip when the temperatures get well below freezing, to keep water moving in your pipes and prevent freezing.

If your kitchen or bathroom pipes are on an exterior wall, you should also make sure they’re exposed to warm air. So, if they’re in a cabinet, you can drape a towel over the cabinet door to keep it open a crack so air can get in.

“You want to try to keep all this area as warm as possible. If you do see that they’re actually getting a little bit of frost on them, you can use a hair dryer and actually kind of warm them up a little bit. Get that frost off, and make sure they don’t freeze up,” Schwager said.

Most homes have forced air heat, so homeowners should make those vents are fully open, to provide as much heat and ventilation as possible.

You should also open the dampers on your furnace to maximize ventilation, and make sure your furnace filter is clean and fresh to maximize efficiency.

Also, make sure you have a clear path to the water meter and shutoff valves, so if you do have a broken pipe, you can turn off the water as quickly as possible to minimize damage from a leak.

If snow is piled up on your windowsills, you should sweep it off, as it can cause ice damming, when water backs up behind ice and leaks into walls, ceilings, and insulation.

Also, to maximize insulation, you should not only close your windows, but lock them, and keep your window treatments closed to keep cold air out and warm air in.

“Very simple things; You can put rolled up towels in front of your doors to try and keep any kind of draft from coming through the house. Keep all your blinds and your window treatments closed. You want to keep all your vents completely open, and nothing over the top of them. Sometimes people have chairs over them. Keep them free,” Schwager said.