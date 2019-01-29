CHICAGO (CBS) — Actor Jussie Smollet claims he was assaulted in a homophobic and racially fueled attack overnight in Chicago. Now police say there is surveillance video placing Smollett near the scene of the alleged crime, but there is no video of the attackers.

“You didn’t deserve this. Nobody deserves to have a noose put around their neck,” Lee Daniels, creator of the TV show Empire, said in an Instagram post. The photo along with the post appears to show Smollet with a cut under his eye.

Daniels deleted the screen grab, obtained by TMZ.

“We have to love each other no matter what sexual orientation we are,” Daniels said.

Police say the 36-year-old Empire cast member was walking home from a 24-hour Subway restaurant around 2 a.m. when two men allegedly began yelling homophobic and racial slurs at the actor on North Lower Water Street near Smollett’s apartment.

Chicago police say along with the verbal attack Smollett reported the men threw an unknown substance on him and placed a rope around his neck.

Police now say there is video of Smollett inside the Subway, but so far there’s no surveillance of the two men Smollett accused.

Detectives are working the incident as a possible hate crime.

Smollett, who was not seriously hurt, talked to CNN’s Don Lemon who said “Smollett was shaken and angry” and “fought back at the attackers.”

Numerous celebrities rushed to social media to offer their support.

“I’ve known Jussie since he was 10 years old, and a man of @jussiesmollet’s talent, intellect and kindness should be an undisputed blessing to our community,” Halle Berry wrote on Twitter.

Billie Jean King wrote, “We must stand united against this hateful violence. Sending Jussie love and prayers for a quick recovery.”

Robbins, Illinois, native and basketball great Dwayne Wade tweeted, “HATE WILL NOT WIN! Prayers going up for @jussiesmollet.”