CHICAGO (CBS)– The Lake County Coroner’s Office identified the man who was fatally struck by a village snow plow in Libertyville Monday.

According to officials, Donald Anderson, 75, died from traumatic injuries caused by being struck by the vehicle.

Lake County Coroner Dr. Howard Cooper said the investigation into Anderson’s death is ongoing.

“We have been in close contact with Mr. Anderson’s family and our deepest condolences go out to them,” he said. “This is certainly a terrible tragedy.”

According to witness accounts, it appeared that Anderson was cleaning the area where the street meets the driveway when the truck may have gone in reverse.

The snow plow driver has been placed on administrative leave pending the results of an investigation, according to a news release.