CHICAGO (CBS)– The Loyola Ramblers bounced back in a big way against Southern Illinois after a tough loss.
The team was focused on consistency with 10 games left in the regular season.
“Sometimes we play really well and sometimes we lay an egg and you know, you have to come out every night with the right mentality, be focused and be prepared,” Center Cameron Krutwig said.
“At the Missouri State game we just didn’t have heart and we don’t like to lose like that,” Guard Marques Townes said.
The first place Ramblers have a board of the conference standing in their lockeroom, but they don’t talk about it.
“We have to treat each game like it is the biggest game, which it is,” Head coach Porter Moser said.
The are looking to win their win their 12 Straight conference game at home for the first Time in 35 years ago! They would like to keep it going tomorrow night but needs fans to bear the cold. Free parking will be available.