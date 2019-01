CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are looking for a 16-year-old girl who has been missing since Friday.

Natalia Isarve was reported missing from the 4600 block of South Springfield Avenue, according to a missing person alert.

She was wearing a mustard yellow hat, black jacket, blue button-down shirt, black pants, and black shoes. She might be carrying a black Herschel backpack, according to police.

Anyone who sees her should call 911 or contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.