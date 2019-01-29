CHICAGO (CBS) — As a deep freeze descends on Chicago, hundreds of flights have been cancelled at O’Hare and Midway airports, a day after airlines cancelled more than 1,400 flights.

As of 9 a.m., 166 flights had been cancelled at O’Hare International Airport, and 284 flights had been cancelled at Midway International Airport.

According to the Chicago Department of Aviation, delays at both airports were averaging less than 15 minutes on Tuesday.

You can track real-time delays and cancellations at the Chicago Department of Aviation website.