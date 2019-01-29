CHICAGO (CBS)–School buses are among the most important vehicles on the streets.

When the snow starts falling and temperatures take a dangerous dip well below zero, ensuring kids get to school safely is no small feat.

CBS 2 visited a bus barn to see how buses are maintained in the cold.

“My day usually starts around 4:30,” said Anthony Gardunio, maintenance director at United Quick Transportation.

In the winter, Gardunio loses sleep.

“We were here about 2:30 in the morning to make sure that all the buses were on,” Gardunio said.

He might need to spend the night in the bus barn this week because of the sub-zero temperatures forecasted for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Gardunio cares for 78 buses used by Chicago Public Schools.

“Anything that is rubber is affected by the cold because it gets real stiff and it breaks easie,” he said.

Flipping the fleet could get tricky took.

The buses run on diesel and some have older batteries than others.

“I have to give it–called a jump–kinda help it to start and usually if the bus turns on right away, it’ll take me five minutes.,” he said. “If not it could take me up to a half hour.”

Bus mechanics say they also need to monitor antifreeze and oil levels during this cold snap. Those fluids help ensure the buses start up and stay warm on the coldest days.

“These buses have no insulation–it’s just straight metal and glass,” Gardunio said.

Ensuring the buses are warm enough for kids means it could take hours Tuesday and Wednesday for workers to get the vehicles in good enough condition for trips to and from school.

Bus drivers also deal with frigid conditions on a daily basis, but their grit and dedication to their jobs usually pulls them through.

The drivers’ commitment to safety doesn’t go unnoticed.

One mother of a CPS student said her son has a special bond with his driver.

“He loves her.” parent Shon’Go Matchem said. “The first day he met her, he loves his bus driver–their job is underappreciated.”

Snow days don’t offer a break from bus drivers and the bus maintenance team.

Even when school is cancelled, those buses still have to run, so your friendly neighborhood bus driver might still have to work.