CHICAGO (CBS)– As Chicago endures record-breaking cold temperatures , Mother Nature is adding more snow into the mix Thursday afternoon.

Historic temperatures dropped 23 degrees below zero at O’Hare Wednesday morning, which really felt like 52 degrees below zero, making it the coldest morning in 34 years.

Temperatures will remain well below zero through Thursday afternoon. And with that gradual rise in temps, comes snow.

After Chicago’s dangerous deep freeze comes to a close, snow is expected for Thursday afternoon. CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist said there will be an expected 1 to 4 inches of snow.

According to the National Weather Service, flurries at O’Hare early Wednesday meant 14-straight days with at least some snow observed in the Chicago area. Thursday’s expected snow could be day No. 15.

Luckily, temperatures will rise to around 45 degrees by the weekend and into next week.