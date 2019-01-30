CHICAGO (CBS) — More than 16,500 homes and businesses in northern Illinois were without power early Wednesday, as record cold has arrived in Chicago.

ComEd said more than 16,500 customers were without power as of 6 a.m., most of them in Cook County.

Crews have been working in the frigid temperatures, trying to restore power. As of 6 a.m., the temperature in Chicago was 22 below zero, the coldest it’s been since 1985, and the coldest temperature ever recorded on Jan. 30 in Chicago.

One technician in south suburban Lansing got into the basket of a cherry picker to check out overhead power lines. Crews were bundled up against the bitter cold, but the wind was not making their job easy.

“Nobody can prepare for this, really, too much. I guess if we’ve got a little Antarctica or North Pole here, we got it. I always wanted to visit, but I don’t think I do,” ComEd overhead operator John Lee said.

ComEd overhead electric specialist Tony Toney said he was wearing seven or eight layers to keep him warm as he works to fix power outages.

“It’s awfully doggone cold out here, but we’re managing to do the best that we can at this time,” he said.

It’s unclear when ComEd will have all the outages repaired.