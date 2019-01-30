WEATHER ALERTDEEP FREEZE DANGER: The Impact Of Historic, Dangerous Cold Temperatures For Chicago
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMHot Bench
    2:30 PMHot Bench
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Chicago Police Department, Missing, Washington Park

CHICAGO (CBS)– Cornell Murray, 59, has been reported missing from the Washington Park area, according to Chicago police.

Credit: CPD

Murray is missing from the 5900 block of South Prairie Avenue and is know to frequent the area of 35th to 39th and State Street.

Police describe Murray as 5-feet 6-inches tall weighing 125 pounds. He was last seen wearing a tan Carhartt coat, blue jeans and light brown boots.

The 59-year-old may be in need of medical attention.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central Detectives at 312-747-8380.