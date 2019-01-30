CHICAGO (CBS)– Cornell Murray, 59, has been reported missing from the Washington Park area, according to Chicago police.

Murray is missing from the 5900 block of South Prairie Avenue and is know to frequent the area of 35th to 39th and State Street.

Police describe Murray as 5-feet 6-inches tall weighing 125 pounds. He was last seen wearing a tan Carhartt coat, blue jeans and light brown boots.

The 59-year-old may be in need of medical attention.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central Detectives at 312-747-8380.