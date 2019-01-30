CHICAGO (CBS) — Four CTA rail lines are operating reduced schedules on Wednesday, due to the extreme cold.

The CTA said Red Line trains would run every 7 to 12 minutes, instead of every 3 to 6 minutes.

Blue Line trains will run every 10 minutes, instead of every 7 to 10 minutes.

Green Line trains will run every 15 to 20 minutes, instead of every 7 to 8 minutes. Wait times could be longer on the Ashland/63rd and Cottage Grove branches.

Yellow Line trains will run every 10 to 15 minutes, instead of every 10 minutes.

If you’re riding the CTA, you can find out when your next train will arrive at the CTA Train Tracker website.