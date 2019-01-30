CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was spotted being rescued by the Chicago Fire Department while out on a break wall in Lake Michigan after walking across the ice during Wednesday’s historic cold.

2PM CHICAGO – VIDEO – Man in red coat is rescued by the Chicago Fire Department scuba team after he ends up out in Lake Michigan on a break front on the coldest day of the year so far after walking across the ice. pic.twitter.com/PzyMO26h7L — Colin Hinkle (@hinklecolin) January 30, 2019

The man, wearing a red winter coat, can be seen walking away from shore along a break wall out in the lake with ice on one side and steam rising on the other.

The CFD scuba team headed out across the ice to rescue the man while some crews waited on the shore.

One firefighter caught up with the man and walked him back along the break wall to meet another firefighter waiting with a yellow flotation device. They helped the man inside and were all dragged slowly across the ice by crews waiting on the other side.

The man was taken to the hospital for evaluation. No information on his condition was immediately available.