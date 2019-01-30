CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was spotted being rescued by the Chicago Fire Department while out on a break wall in Lake Michigan after walking across the ice during Wednesday’s historic cold.
The man, wearing a red winter coat, can be seen walking away from shore along a break wall out in the lake with ice on one side and steam rising on the other.
The CFD scuba team headed out across the ice to rescue the man while some crews waited on the shore.
One firefighter caught up with the man and walked him back along the break wall to meet another firefighter waiting with a yellow flotation device. They helped the man inside and were all dragged slowly across the ice by crews waiting on the other side.
The man was taken to the hospital for evaluation. No information on his condition was immediately available.