CHICAGO (CBS) — The record-setting cold snap gripping Chicago has prompted Metra to suspend service on the Metra Electric line until further notice, and several other Metra lines are experiencing delays in the frigid weather.

“Metra Electric train service has been suspended until further notice, wires problems caused by harsh sub freezing temperatures, customers should seek alternate transportation,” Metra stated in a post on Twitter.

Metra trains on 10 of its 11 lines already had been running on reduced schedules on Wednesday due to the extreme cold.

Several of those trains were facing delays during the Wednesday morning rush.

A Rock Island line train due to arrive at LaSalle Street Station at 7:39 a.m. was delayed 15 to 20 minutes due to the weather.

A Heritage Corridor train due to arrive at Union Station at 6:52 a.m. was about 30 minutes behind schedule, due to a signal malfunction.

A BNSF Railway train due to arrive in Aurora at 8 a.m. was 15 to 20 minutes late, and a BNSF train due to arrive at Union Station at 6:25 a.m. was about 30 minutes late, due to emergency track repairs.

Several Union Pacific Northwest trains were running between 15 and 48 minutes late.

A handful of other delays were reported on the Union Pacific North, Milwaukee District North, North Central Service, Milwaukee District West, and Union Pacific West lines, often due to weather-related issues.

Check on the status of your Metra train at the railroad’s website.