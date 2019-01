Chicgo (CBS) — Lissette Rivera, 16, has been reported missing, according to Arlington Heights police.

She was last seen in the 1700 block of North Walnut Avenue Tuesday at 9:30 p.m.

She is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 200 pounds. She has gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone will information is asked to call the Arlington Heights Police Department at 847-368-5300 or call 911.