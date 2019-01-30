CHICAGO (CBS)– Northerwestern University student Gabriel Corona has been reported missing by Evanston police on Wednesday.

According to police, Corona was last seen by his roommate on Tuesday at 9 a.m. He had not been in contact with his friends or family.

The student’s cellphone was left at his residence and police believe Corona is wearing a black jacket.

Corona lives in Evanston and frequents areas around Northwestern University as well as Chicago.

Due to the cold weather, police are concerned for Corona’s safety. Foul play is not suspected.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Evanston police at 847-866-5040.