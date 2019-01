CHICAGO (CBS) — Amid record-breaking cold temperatures in Chicago, airlines have cancelled more than 1,600 flights at O’Hare and Midway airports on Wednesday.

As of 11:10 a.m., more than 1,400 flights had been cancelled at O’hare International Airport.

At Midway International Airport, more than 320 flights had been cancelled as of 11:10 a.m.

Delays at both airports were averaging less than 15 minutes.

You can track real-time delays and cancellations at the Chicago Department of Aviation website.