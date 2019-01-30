CHICAGO (CBS)– If you love Chicago, but hate the weather, you might want to try Guatemala or Nicaragua.

It is 87 degrees and sunny in Chicago, Guatemala as of 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Unfortunately in Chicago, Illinois, that is not the case.

Historic temperatures dropped 23 degrees below zero at O’Hare Wednesday morning, which really felt like 52 degrees below zero, making it the coldest morning in 34 years.

The Chicago located in Nicaragua is experiencing 81 degree temperatures as of 2:30 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. The temperature will drop to 69 degrees on Thursday, which is still significantly warmer than Illinois.