CHICAGO (CBS) — After an extensive search, Chicago police say they have located video that shows “potential persons of interest” wanted for questioning in reference to the assault and batter of Empire actor Jussie Smollett.

Actor Jussie Smollet claims he was assaulted in a homophobic and racially fueled attack overnight Monday in Chicago.

CASE UPDATE: Hours ago #ChicagoPolice detectives located a surveillance camera that shows potential persons of interest wanted for questioning in reference to the assault & battery of Empire actor. A community alert w/ photos is being constructed and will be disseminated shortly. pic.twitter.com/hu3HaPN5h1 — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) January 30, 2019

Police say the 36-year-old Empire cast member was walking home from a 24-hour Subway restaurant in the 300 block of E. Lower North Water Street around 2 a.m. when two men allegedly began yelling homophobic and racial slurs at the actor on North Lower Water Street near Smollett’s apartment.

Chicago police say along with the verbal attack Smollett reported the men threw an unknown substance on him and placed a rope around his neck.

Police say there is video of Smollett inside the Subway, and they located video of the people wanted for questioning Wednesday.

Detectives are working the incident as a possible hate crime.

Smollett, who was not seriously hurt, talked to CNN’s Don Lemon who said “Smollett was shaken and angry” and “fought back at the attackers.”