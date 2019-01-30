CHICAGO (CBS) — Wednesday morning brought temperatures of 23 degrees below zero, and Thursday could be even colder. Temperatures are expected to drop to 25 below. That could make Thursday tied for the third coldest day on record. Wednesday tied for fifth.

Wednesday did break a record for the day. The previous record low for Jan. 30 was 15 degrees below zero set in 1966.

7AM UPDATE: Chicago O'Hare drops again to -23. Wind chill now down to 52 BELOW ZERO!!! — Robb Ellis (@WxRobb) January 30, 2019

The coldest day recorded was -27 on Jan. 20, 1985, based on records dating back to 1872.

The all-time record lowest high temperature is 11 degrees below. Wednesday reached 10 below.

Coldest Days (Low temps) Ever in Chicago

#1 -27 January 20, 1985

#2 -26 January 10, 1982

#3 -25 January 16, 1982

#3 -25 December 24, 1983

#5 -23 January 30, 2019

#5 -23 December 24, 1872

#5 -23 January 17, 1982

#5 -23 January 19, 1985

#8 -22 January 21, 1984

#9 -21 December 22, 1872

#9 -21 February 9, 1899

#9 -21 December 23, 1983

#9 -21 January 18, 1994

The good news is the the wind chill will not be as bad for Thursday as it was Wednesday. The wind chill is expected to reach about 43 overnight..

Snow is expected to arrive in the Chicagoland area Thursday evening beginning around 6 p.m. in western areas like LaSalle County and Will County. The most coverage will be south of I-80 with about one to three inches. Expect slightly less than an inch in Chicago.

Saturday should be 45 degrees with rain showers.

A Wind Chill Warning is in effect through noon Thursday due to the extreme cold. A Wind Chill Warning means the combination of very cold air and the wind will create dangerously low wind chill values. Frostbite can occur quickly and even hypothermia or death if precautions are not taken.

City officials have deployed warming buses to help keep the homeless out of the cold, and has added 500 beds to its shelter system to help the homeless stay safe from the extreme cold.

The city also has announced a network of 270 warming centers across the city, including libraries, Chicago Park District field houses, police stations, community centers, and churches.

To find a warming center near you, call 311.

Chicago Park District facilities also will provide activities for children and teenagers between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Chicago Public Schools officials have cancelled classes for Wednesday and Thursday due to the weather. For a full list of school closings in the Chicago area, click here.