CHICAGO (CBS) — For the second day in a row, more than 1,600 flights have been cancelled at Chicago’s airports, amid a record-setting cold snap.

As of 8:25 a.m., 1,448 flights had been cancelled at O’Hare International Airport, and 254 had been cancelled at Midway International Airport.

Delays at both airports were averaging less than 15 minutes.

You can check the status of delays and cancellations at both airports at the Chicago Department of Aviation website.