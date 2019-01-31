Chicago (CBS) — Some homeless people would rather sleep out in the cold than leave their dogs behind. It’s one of the main reasons it can be difficult to get them to stay in shelters.

Leah Bindig knows this and wanted to help.

She owns Aeslin Pup Hub in Chicago’s Bucktown neighborhood and said she has a lot of extra space. So, she’s inviting people without a warm place to sleep to spend the night at Aeslin with their pets.

People have donated hot meals, pet products, sleeping bags and winter clothing to give to anyone with a dog who needs help.

“I thought, ‘who do I need to do this, who do I have to call? And let’s make this happen’,” Bindig said. “Because this weather’s ridiculous and nobody at all – not one human being or dog – should be sleeping overnight without help.”

Bindig said she’s been overwhelmed with donations and support on social media. She’s raised over $3,600 through Facebook for the cause.

Her big concern is the people who actually need the help won’t hear about it.

If you know anyone who needs a place to stay and has a pet, Aeslin Pup Hub will be letting people stay through Saturday morning. They will provide new warm coats, baths, nail clippings, ear cleanings and food for the dogs.

She said two people stayed overnight Wednesday night.