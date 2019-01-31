



Metra is canceling Friday service on the Metra Electric Line due to damage to the line’s power system caused by a freight train derailment Wednesday night. The South Shore Line will also not run Friday.

According to Metra, a CN freight train derailed near the Metra Harvey Station on CN tracks that run parallel to the Metra Electric Line, damaging the structures that help provide power to the line and track.

Wednesday’s extreme cold also damaged overhead wires at multiple points on the line.

Some Metra Electric riders may be able to use the Rock Island Line as an alternate Friday. To help riders impacted by this disruption, Metra has arranged with PACE to provide limited shuttle bus service during the morning and evening rush hours on Friday between three pairs of Metra Electric Line and Rock Island Line stations:

Richton Park to Tinley Park (80 th Avenue)

Avenue) 147 th Street (Sibley) to Midlothian

Street (Sibley) to Midlothian Calumet to Oak Forest

The CTA will also honor Metra tickets on the Red Line and bus routes 71, 26, 28, 6, J14, 2 and 1.

PACE will also accept Metra tickets on Route 352 Halsted (several Metra Electric stations), Route 353 River Oaks â€“ Homewood (Riverdale Station) and Route 359 Robbins/South Kedzie (Homewood Station).

The regular weekday schedule will resume Friday on all 10 other Metra lines. Modified service remains in effect for Thursday night, and there will be no outbound trains departing Chicago after 10:40 p.m. The last inbound trains are scheduled to arrive downtown Chicago by 10:49 p.m.

For the latest information, check Metra’s website.

Service suspension on the South Shore Line will continue through Friday, Feb. 1, 2019. Additional updates will be provided shortly. â€” South Shore Line (@southshoreline) January 31, 2019

The South Shore Line announced it had suspended service for Friday and will provide more updates.

Check the South Shore Line’s website for the most current information.