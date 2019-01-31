CBS Local Sports Experts Give Picks For Super Bowl LIIICBS Boston's Steve Burton and CBS Los Angeles's Kevin Cuenca give their picks for the Patriots-Rams matchup in Super Bowl LIII.

UCLA Men’s Volleyball Team Adjusts To Frigid Chicago TemperaturesChicagoans aren't used to this extreme cold, so imagine what it must be like for Californians who just arrived in town. UCLA's fifth-ranked men's volleyball team will play two matches in the Chicago area this week at Loyola University and Lewis University, so they've had to adapt.

Bulls Add To Heat Woes At Home, Win 105-89Bobby Portis scored 22 of his 26 points in the second half, Wayne Selden added 20 and the Chicago Bulls ran away in the second half to beat the Miami Heat 105-89 on Wednesday night.

CBS Local Sports Experts Break Down Super Bowl LIIICBS Boston's Dan Roche and CBS Los Angeles's Kevin Cuenca break down the Patriots-Rams matchup in Super Bowl LIII.

Russell Scores 30, Nets Beat Bulls For 9th Straight At HomeD'Angelo Russell scored 30 points, Shabazz Napier had 24 off the bench and the Brooklyn Nets beat the Chicago Bulls 122-117 on Tuesday night for their ninth straight win at home.

Loyola Ramblers Bounce Back With Win Against SIUThe Loyola Ramblers bounced back in a big way against Southern Illinois after a tough loss.