DEEP FREEZE DANGER: The Impact Of Historic, Dangerous Cold Temperatures For Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) — The weather in Chicago made history this week–with temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday setting daily records and ranking among the coldest in Chicago history.

The low temperature on Wednesday hit 23 below, and it was 21 below on Thursday. Both those readings crack the top 10 coldest days ever.

The worst-ever wind chill happened on Christmas Eve 1983: minus 57, adjusted for a new wind chill formula adopted about 15 years ago. Under the old formula, the chill was recorded at minus 82. The wind chills on Wednesday came close to that record, with readings of around 50 below zero.

The coldest day ever happened on Jan. 20, 1985.

It was 27 degrees below zero that day.

Here is a list of the coldest recorded days in Chicago:

Date Temperature
Jan. 20, 1985 27 below zero
Jan 10, 1982 26 below zero
Jan. 16, 1982 25 below zero
Dec. 24, 1983 25 below zero
Dec. 24, 1872 23 below zero
Jan. 17, 1982 23 below zero
Jan. 19, 1985 23 below zero
Jan. 30, 2019 23 below zero
Jan. 21, 1984 22 below zero
Dec 22, 1872 21 below zero
Jan. 31, 2019 21 below zero
Feb. 9, 1899 21 below zero
Dec. 23, 1983 21 below zero
Jan. 18, 1994 21 below zero
Jan. 9, 1875 20 below zero
Jan. 25, 1897 20 below zero
Jan. 20, 1984 20 below zero

 