CHICAGO (CBS)– A body was discovered near the tracks of the Highland Park train station, according to a Metra spokesperson.

Train No. 335 officials reported the body at approximately 3 p.m. at St. Johns and Lincoln Avenue.

Metra said it is unclear whether the person was hit by the train.

Inbound and outbound trains have been halted on the Union Pacific North Line as officials respond to this incident. Metra is warning of extensive delays and recommends seeking alternate transportation if possible.

Metra Alert UP-N – Inbound and outbound train movement halted near Highland Parks, train struck a pedestrian — Metra UP-N (@metraUPN) February 1, 2019

Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering tweeted about the “heartbreaking” incident and offered support to the victim’s family.