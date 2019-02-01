



The United States Attorney’s Office in Chicago has announced federal criminal charges against five people in connection with violent carjackings in the Chicago area, including one man suspected of hitting a construction worker and running over an officer in the process.

Brian McKenzie, 23, is facing two counts of carjacking for allegedly taking to vehicles at gunpoint on Oct. 18, 2018. According to the States Attorney’s Office, McKenzie used a handgun to take a Dodge Charger from a driver in the parking lot of a restaurant in Orland Park. He then later crashed it into a construction worker in Oak Forest, according to a criminal complaint filed in district court.

McKenzie is also accused of fleeing that scene on foot and using a handgun to carjack a passing Mazda 3 then reversing that vehicle over the leg of an officer who was pursuing him.

He has been ordered to be held in federal custody, and a detention hearing is set for Feb. 4 at 11 a.m.

In an unrelated case, three people are being indicted on a federal carjacking charge for allegedly violently taking a Land Rover from a driver in Wicker Park in July 2018. Tyran Carter, 26, Dwayne Liberty, 21, and Terronde Gordon, 20, all of Chicago, are charged. Carter is also charged with carjacking a Toyota Prius n Hyde Park earlier that same day.

Their arraignment is set for Feb. 5 at 11 a.m. in Chicago.

In yet another case, Kashif Dukes, 24, of Chicago was indicted on a federal carjacking charge for allegedly taking a Mercedez-Benz in Bronzeville on Sept. 10, 2017. He threatened the driver with a firearm before taking the car, according to a government memorandum.

A judge has ordered that Dukes remain detained in federal custody pending trial.

Carjacking is punishable by up to 15 years in prison.