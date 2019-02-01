



Some Chicago landlords left residents without heat during the two coldest days in the city’s history. On Friday, they were brought to court.

Priscilla Enochs’ landlord would not fix her furnace, which went out right before the brutal cold set in. Her home was only 20 to 30 degrees.

When the landlord wouldn’t fix it, she called 3-1-1 for help.

“I really appreciate everything they did,” Enochs said. “They stood up for me and they took him to court.”

Enochs said she is grateful to the City of Chicago for using their emergency powers to restore heat to her Englewood home.

She is also grateful the city took her landlord to court for the costs of repairs to the furnace.

Enochs said she stayed in her home but worried about her children.

“I have a 9-year-old, 4-year-old, 15, 21 and 16-year-old,” she said. “I have to send them away to my other people’s houses and it didn’t feel good.”

Enochs’ landlord was one of six landlords the City of Chicago went after and took to court.

“If an owner is not going to take that responsibility, then the government has the power to ensure you’re safe,” Steven Q. McKenzie, City of Chicago attorney said.

Enochs’ landlord wasn’t in court, but a business associate and the property’s previous owner praised the city’s effort to keep people warm during the brutal cold.

Well it’s a good thing, if people don’t have heat or have issues that would be life-threatening,” Thomas McCaffer, the former landlord said.

Thanks to the city, the furnace was repaired and heat was restored Thursday.

McKenzie said owners will be responsible for these repair costs.

Enochs explained she is happy to have heat again, but she’s still dealing with no water because of pipes that froze and burst.

Enochs’ landlord and the others are not off the hook. They are facing daily fines, some ranging into the thousands, until the necessary repairs are made and the city re-inspects the properties.

Most are due back in court next week.