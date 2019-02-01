Chicago (CBS) — In case you’ve been hibernating for the past few days, it’s cold outside. And it’s been so cold for so long, Chicago has made the top five list of longest periods of time spent below zero degrees.

The temperature dipped below zero around 6 p.m. Tuesday and stayed there for 52 hours, according to the National Weather Service Chicago. That’s the fourth longest time spent below zero in Chicago history and 15 hours longer than Chiberia 2014.

Chicago's current streak of temperatures below zero comes to an end with 52 straight hours below zero. Unofficially the 4th longest. #chiberia2019 15 hours longer than #chiberia in 2014. — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) February 1, 2019

Below is the previous record list for the top 10 longest streaks below zero. The temperature reached as low as 23 degrees below zero during this historic cold streak and wind chills were around 55 degrees below zero.

The high temperature for Friday is expected to be 25 degrees, and a low of 18 degrees is expected.

The weekend will warm up with a high of 40 degrees on Saturday 45 on Sunday. Lows will be above freezing all weekend.