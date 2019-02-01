CHICAGO (CBS) — Police in west suburban Hillside are investigating, and one person is in custody, after seven Proviso West High School students went to the hospital, after eating brownies laced with an unknown substance.

Fire and police department officials confirmed seven Proviso West High School students were hospitalized Friday afternoon.

Police said the students had digested an unknown substance inside a brownie.

“We have one juvenile suspect in our custody for further investigation,” Hillside Police Chief Joseph Lukaszek said.

Further details were not immediately available Friday afternoon.