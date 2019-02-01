



Sunday, February 3rd will feature Super Bowl LIII on CBS as the Los Angeles Rams take on the New England Patriots in Atlanta. Following the game CBS will premiere to an all-new talent competition called The World’s Best. James Corden will serve as host for this first-of-its-kind global talent competition that features acts from every genre of entertainment and corner of the globe.

Joining Corden on The World’s Best all-star panel will be American judges Drew Barrymore, RuPual Charles and Faith Hill. Contestants must also conquer the “wall of the world” featuring 50 of the most prolific experts from the world of entertainment. Many will compete but only one act can eventually be earn the title “World’s Best.”

The World’s Best premieres Sunday, February 3rd immediately following Super Bowl LIII, only on CBS. Check your local listings for more information.