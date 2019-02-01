



A YouTube star from Bloomingdale pleaded guilty to one count of receipt of child pornography Friday.

Austin Jones, 26, began posting his music videos to YouTube in 2013. His YouTube page currently has more than 500,000 subscribers and his videos have millions of views.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Chicago said six girls sent Jones lewd photos and videos, and he tried to get others to do the same.

A federal complaint details videos and conversations with two 14-year-old girls.

In one, the complaint says, he tried to get a girl to take all her clothes off, telling her, “I know you’re trying your hardest to prove you’re my biggest fan. And I don’t want to have to find someone else.”

Jones is scheduled to be sentenced May 3.