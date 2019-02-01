CHICAGO (CBS)– A police chase ended with a vehicle slamming into a CVS in Zion around 7 p.m. Friday.

A female was driving erratically when police were called.

Workers on the scene described squad cars following the driver into the CVS parking lot. Shortly after, the driver hit into a police car and then slammed into the CVS.

Cleanup in aisle 10. A car into a Zion CVS. A squad damaged. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/F5JWUbEPU1 — Jeremy Ross (@JeremyAdamRoss) February 2, 2019

Customers were inside at the time crash, but no one was hurt.

It took crews more than two hours to get that car out of store.

The driver suffered minor injuries and was taken into custody.

Zion police not commenting on this at this time.