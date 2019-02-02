



The father of a Chicago high school student is speaking out after he says she was tased by police.

Cell phone video shows police standing over 16-year-old Dnigma Howard Tuesday.

Police say the student from Marshall High School got into a confrontation with a school staff member. After they tried to intervene, police say Howard tried to bite one of the officers. That’s when she says she was tased.

The girl’s father says the whole thing was handled improperly.

Chicago police say the officers suffered injuries following the incident and are on medical leave.

They have been reassigned during the investigation.

Chicago Public School officials say they’ve asked the district’s office of inspector general to investigate.