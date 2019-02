ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Erik Gustafsson scored his second goal of the game 1:19 into overtime to give the Chicago Blackhawks a 4-3 win over the Minnesota Wild on Saturday night.

Alex DeBrincat and Jonathan Toews also scored for Chicago, and Patrick Kane had an assist to extend his point streak to 11 games. Rookie goalie Connor Delia made 28 saves to help the Blackhawks win their fourth straight.

Jason Zucker opened the scoring for Minnesota, while Mikko Koivu and Victor Rask each had tying goals in the third to push the game to overtime. Alex Stalock stopped 27 shots for the Wild.

With 19 seconds left in regulation, Minnesota defenseman Ryan Suter sent a puck into the stands from his defensive end, giving Chicago a power play that continued into the extra session.

Gustafsson ended it with a big slap shot from the slot for his 10th goal of the season. He had gone 15 games without a goal but entered the game with three goals and 16 assists in his previous 20 games. The 19 points were tied for fourth among all NHL defensemen since Dec. 9.

Following a disappointing loss in Dallas a night earlier, Minnesota struck first with a power-play goal. Mikael Granlund controlled the puck in the right circle and appeared ready to pass down low to Eric Staal, but Granlund quickly shifted the puck into the slot where Zucker snapped home a one-timer for his 14th.

Zucker has three goals against Chicago this season and has three power-play goals in the last 10 games.

DeBrincat kept his impressive run going in the second to get the Blackhawks on the board at 7:51. The second-year forward has 26 goals this season, including 15 in his past 22 games. He scored 28 while playing every game as a rookie last season.

Gustafsson put Chicago ahead with 5:13 left in the second.

Koivu and Rask brought Minnesota back twice in the third. Koivu scored his eighth goal at 8:11, but Toews answered with 4:35 remaining, redirecting a nifty pass on a power play from Kane, who has nine goals and 17 assists during his point streak.

Rask tied the game at 3 with less than 3 minutes remaining with his first goal in five games for Minnesota after being acquired from Carolina for Nino Niederreiter.

NOTES: Minnesota scratched F Pontus Aberg with a lower-body injury sustained in Friday’s loss at Dallas. D Anthony Bitetto and D Nate Prosser were also scratched. Bitetto hasn’t played in the two games since being claimed off waivers from Nashville on Jan. 25. … Chicago scratched Chris Kunitz and Brendan Perlini was in the lineup after being scratched three straight games. … Play was halted in the second period when a pane of glass came loose following a big hit from Wild F Marcus Foligno on Blackhawks D Connor Murphy. … Perlini had his first career penalty shot in the first after being hooked on a breakaway, but Stalock made the save. … Minnesota is 12-7-1 in the last 20 games against playoff nemesis Chicago, but the Blackhawks won the final three games of the four-game season set.

UP NEXT

Blackhawks: At Edmonton on Tuesday night.

Wild: At Buffalo on Tuesday night.

© 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.