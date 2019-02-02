



A South Side man has been charged with first degree murder after strangling his girlfriend, according to Chicago police.

Devon Charlton, 26, was arrested Thursday at O’Hare International Airport after 23-year-old Ninaa Edwards was found strangled at an apartment on the 1400 block of East 70th Street.

Edward’s two-year-old daughter was missing when her body was found.

Police found the girl with Charlton Thursday evening.

Charlton is charged with one felony count of first degree murder. He is due in bond court on Feb. 7.