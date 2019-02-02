Chicago (CBS) — A 58-year-old man was found unresponsive Saturday morning in an Arlington Heights parking lot and later died, police said.

Around 8 a.m., an employee of a nearby business saw the man in the 400 block of East Rand Road and call 911.

First responders began CPR on the man, and he was taken to Northwest Community Hospital. He was pronounced dead around 10 a.m.

Authorities say there were no signs of criminal activity, and foul play is not suspected at this time.

The man’s identity has not been released.