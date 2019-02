Chicago (CBS) — Angiliecia Williams, 10, has been reported missing after she failed to return home to the North Austin neighborhood Saturday, police said.

She left her home on the 5500 block of West Le Moyne Street around 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

She is 5 feet tall and weighs 90 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket, a gray Bulls t-shirt, turquoise tights, black shoes and carrying a pink backback.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North Detectives SVU at 312-744-8266.